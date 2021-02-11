White House: Biden will call Netanyahu soon

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden would call Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu "soon."

"The President looks forward to speaking with Netanyahu. He's obviously somebody that he has a longstanding relationship with. And, obviously, there's an important relationship that the Unite d States has with Israel on the security front and as a key partner in the region. He will be talking with him soon, I don't have a specific date o time," Psaki said in response to a reporter's question as to why Biden had not called Netanyahu yet despite having been in office for three weeks.

Biden's continued delay in contacting the leader of Israel has raised serious concerns in Israel. Yesterday, former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon tweeted Netanyahu's phone number, calling on US President Joe Biden to finally call the Israeli premier.

"POTUS Joe Biden, you have called world leaders from Canada, Mexico, UK, India, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Russia," Danon tweeted.

"Might it now be time to call the leader of Israel, the closest ally of the US? The PM's number is: 972-2-6705555," he added.

Following criticism over his tweet, Danon said in an interview with Galai Tzhal (IDF Radio) today: "I accept the criticism, and it may be that the choice of words was not successful - but I still believe in the message."

"I did not write the tweet myself. There was no teasing or excited call in the tweet. I mentioned facts - the president-elect has not yet called the closest ally to the United States, unlike previous presidents. Obama, for example, called after four days. I believe Biden will work in exemplary fashion with Netanyahu, who will be elected in a few weeks. I met him when he was a presidential candidate, and at every meeting he told me, 'Say hi to my friend Netanyahu.' Now he's conveyed a message, the message has passed - we need to move forward," Danon added.