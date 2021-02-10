Danon tweets Netanhyahu's phone number to Biden

Former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon tweeted Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's phone number on Wednesday, calling on US President Joe Biden to finally call the Israeli premier.

"POTUS Joe Biden, you have called world leaders from Canada, Mexico, UK, India, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Russia," Danon tweeted.

"Might it now be time to call the leader of Israel, the closest ally of the US? The PM's number is: 972-2-6705555," he added.

Not everyone found Danon's tweet amusing. The fact that a former Likud official and the person who served as Israel's ambassador to the UN published such a call could embarrass the prime minister and even affect relations between the two leaders.

Journalist Shimon Riklin suggested that Danon delete his tweet.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked last week why Biden had not called Netanyahu since his inauguration on January 20. “We have a long and abiding relationship with Israel, an important security relationship, I’m sure they’ll discuss that and a range of issues when they do connect," Psaki said.

More than a week later, Biden still has yet to call Netanyahu.