Former UN ambassador Danny Danon: 'I didn't try to humiliate PM Netanyahu'

Former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon this morning referred to the criticism leveled against him after he tweeted a call for the US President to talk to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and even tagged US President Joe Biden's account in it.

"I accept the criticism, and it may be that the choice of words was not successful - but I still believe in the message," Danon said in an interview with Galei Zahal.

"I did not write the tweet myself. There was no teasing or excited call in the tweet. I mentioned facts - the president-elect has not yet called the closest ally to the United States, unlike previous presidents. Obama, for example, called after four days. I believe Biden will work in exemplary fashion with Netanyahu, who will be elected in a few weeks. I met him when he was a presidential candidate, and at every meeting he told me, 'Say hi to my friend Netanyahu.' Now he's conveyed a message, the message has passed - we need to move forward," Danon added.

Since taking office, he has talked to many leaders but not to the Prime Minister. Danon wrote in a tweet, "Biden called world leaders from Canada, Mexico, Britain, India, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Russia. Maybe it's time to call the leader of Israel, the closest US ally?" adding the telephone number at Netanyahu's office.

"I clearly did not try to humiliate the Prime Minister - I support Netanyahu. I wanted to draw attention to a conversation that has not yet taken place, and that has meaning," Danon explained.

Asked if Biden was trying to humiliate the Prime Minister, he said, "I think the word 'humiliate' is incorrect. Among the people who work with Biden there are two schools - that of the Obama people, who come up with a more contrary line, and the second school of people who say we need to move forward and work together."