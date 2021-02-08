1% of haredi people over age 60 died of COVID

Prof. Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute today (Monday) published data on deaths from the coronavirus among people over the age of 60 among the various ethnic groups which make up Israeli society.

According to data published by Prof. Segal, since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 100 people over the age of 60 in the haredi sector have died from the coronavirus.

The Arab sector has also been hit hard by the coronavirus, with 1 in 140 people over the age of 60 in the Arab sector in Israel dying from the virus.

Looking at the general public in the State of Israel, 1 in 350 people over the age of 60 has died from the coronavirus. The data showed that 93% of those who died of the coronavirus were over the age of 60.

Prof. Segal said: "If the level of morbidity in the general population was the same as in the haredi sector, it could have amounted to an additional 7,600 deaths compared to today from the general sector aged 60 and over."