Rep. Cheney: Trump does not have a role as a leader of our party

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the highest-ranking House Republican to back former President Trump’s second impeachment, said on Sunday that Trump does “not have a role as a leader of our party going forward.”

“We’re the party of Abraham Lincoln. We’re the party of Ronald Reagan. We have to really take a hard look at who we are and what we stand for and what we believe in,” Cheney told Fox News.

“I think when you look at both his actions leading up to what happened on Jan. 6, the fact that he was impeached in a bipartisan fashion, the fact that he lost the presidency, the fact that we lost the Senate — we have to be in a position where we can say we stand for principles, for ideals,” she added.

“Somebody who has provoked an attack on the United States Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral votes, which resulted in five people dying, who refused to stand up immediately when he was asked and stop the violence, that is a person who does not have a role as a leader of our party going forward,” Cheney continued.

Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was one of a handful of House Republicans who crossed party lines and voted to impeach Trump on charges of “inciting insurrection” following the US Capitol riots that left five people dead last month.

On Saturday, the Wyoming Republican Party voted to formally censure Cheney. This occurred several days after House Republicans voted that Cheney should keep her post in House GOP leadership despite voting in favor of impeaching Trump.