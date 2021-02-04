House Republicans vote to keep Liz Cheney in leadership

House Republicans voted on Wednesday night that Rep. Liz Cheney should keep her post in House GOP leadership after she recently supported the impeachment of former US President Donald Trump, CNN reports.

"I won't apologize for the vote," Cheney told the House Republican conference earlier Wednesday evening.

Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, was one of a handful of House Republicans who crossed party lines and voted to impeach Trump on charges of “inciting insurrection” following the US Capitol riots that left five people dead last month.

This marked the second time that Trump had been impeached. The Senate trial is expected to start next week.

Cheney delivered an eight-minute speech near the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting, two people in the room said, offering what was described as a calm yet firm defense of the Constitution. She did not apologize during her remarks.

She also told members that she wanted a vote to be called on her leadership status, which was interpreted by some in the room as an act of confidence in her standing with a broader cross-section of Republicans, the majority of which did not air their grievances toward her.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise both said they support Cheney, according to a person in the room.