Jewish Home party preparing to run independently

The Jewish Home party is preparing to run on an independent list for the Knesset, senior party officials stated at noon today.

According to them, since the morning hours, party chairwoman Hagit Moshe has been working on compiling a "new and attractive" list, and according to them, "we have some very surprising names in the pipeline."

Meanwhile, dozens of branch heads have called on Moshe to run in the election independently and they will work hard to get the votes. In the coming hours, the names of those joining the list are expected to be published.

A source in Jewish Home added, "Contrary to surveys that did not predict the Jewish Home passing, it has recently become clear that the mainstream of religious Zionism will not go to the fringes, neither to Bennett nor to a haredi, and is looking for a respectable alternative."

Arutz Sheva learned that Wednesday night, after the signing of the agreement between Smotrich and Ben Gvir, the Jewish Home tried to examine the possibility of running together with Yamina or New Hope, who would withdraw their lists and resubmit them. However, legal sources warned that such a move to withdraw a list and resubmit it with changes, was never made and could be disqualified in the Supreme Court.

In addition, the party considered avoiding running in the upcoming elections and expressing support for the Yamina list, in protest of Regligious Zionist leader MK Bezalel Smotrich's conduct.