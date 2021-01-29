'Universities in Britain make Jews move away'

Jay Shapiro talks about a phenomenon that is not sufficiently known to the public: The proactive removal of Jewish students from universities in the UK.

Studies find that extremism and hatred of the State of Israel bring classical anti-Semitism to a central place in British academia which causes Jews to distance themselves from it.

Shapiro notes that the anti-Israel side that causes anti-Semitism has become part of the routine of those institutions, without any of the locals protesting and expressing great concern about the phenomenon, which in his opinion occurs not only in Britain but elsewhere in the world.