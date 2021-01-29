Jordan's King calls on Israel to vaccinate Palestinian Arabs

Jordan's King Abdullah II on Thursday criticized Israel over its failure to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinian Arabs, arguing that doing so was counterproductive.

"The Israelis have had a very successful rollout of the vaccine, however the Palestinians have not," King Abdullah was quoted by AFP as having told the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"You cannot vaccinate one part of your society and not the other and think that you are going to be safe. That is the number one lesson that COVID-19 taught us," he added.

"We have got to look at the practicalities and the challenges that are ahead of us, to be able to communicate with each other and realize that we are one world, one small village," continued the Jordanian monarch.

Israel has been criticized in international circles for failing to provide the PA with COVID-19 vaccines. This criticism has come from international organizations but also from US lawmakers from the Democratic party, most notably Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Joaquin Castro and Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

However, as former Ambassador Alan Baker pointed out in a recent interview with Arutz Sheva, Israel is in no way obligated to deliver vaccines to Palestinian Arabs or to residents of Gaza.

Israeli Arabs, including those residing in eastern Jerusalem, are being vaccinated as have almost all Arabs in Israeli prisons, including terrorists.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Walla! News reported that Israel will deliver COVID-19 vaccines for about 1,000 Palestinian Arab medical workers in Judea and Samaria.

Despite the criticism of Israel over the vaccines, the PA recently said it had signed agreements with four companies to supply COVID-19 vaccines.

It also announced it would purchase 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.