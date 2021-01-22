PA to purchases doses of Russian vaccine

The Palestinian Authority (PA) will purchase about 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, Kan News reported on Thursday, citing the PA envoy to Moscow.

The envoy added that 5,000 vaccines donated by Russia to the PA are expected to arrive next week, and are intended for 2,500 medical staff.

The PA is looking into the possibility of bringing the vaccines through Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, according to the report.

The PA recently said it had signed agreements with four companies to supply COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition, a senior PA health official announced that the PA was in touch with the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as several international companies which produce vaccines, and asked for a speedy delivery.

Despite this, Israel has been criticized by several organizations in recent weeks for failing to provide the PA with COVID-19 vaccines.

Earlier this week, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (R-MI) weighed in on the issue and accused Israel of racism due to its failure to offer to distribute coronavirus vaccines to Palestinian Arabs.

However, as former Ambassador Alan Baker pointed out in a recent interview with Arutz Sheva, Israel is in no way obligated to deliver vaccines to Palestinian Arabs or to residents of Gaza.

"The Geneva Convention does not apply in the territories and since we signed the Oslo Accords with the PLO, the only legal regime operating in the territories is the one defined in the Oslo Accords. There is no commitment that implies that we need to provide the Palestinians with vaccines," he said.

New Hope party chairman Gideon Sa’ar told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour last week that Israel would be more than happy to provide vaccines to the PA, but that would only happen once it ensures that its own citizens have been vaccinated.