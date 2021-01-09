PA: Vaccine to arrive in first quarter

The Palestinian Authority "Health Minister" reports that the PA has signed agreements with four companies to supply COVID-19 vaccines.

Minister Mei al-Qila said over the weekend that there was currently no set date for the arrival of the vaccines to the PA.

In a conversation with the official PA news agency Wafa, Qila said the vaccine will probably arrive in the first quarter of the year.

According to Qila, the PA has signed agreements to purchase the vaccines with four companies that will provide 70 percent of the vaccines required for PA residents, and the World Health Organization plans to provide an additional 20 percent.

Qila also said that although there has been a recent decline in the number of people diagnosed with the virus in the coming days, a resolution will be submitted to the PA government to extend the lockdown "in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus."

Israeli and international Leftist organizations are demanding that Israel hand over vaccines to the PA, claiming that Israel is still an "occupying power." 1,735 men and women and 100 patients have been hospitalized in critical condition in the Palestinian Authority.