US tops 25 million cases of COVID-19

The United States recorded more than 25 million cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and just under 417,000 deaths, according to NBC News data.

The latest tally comes days after President Joe Biden signed 10 executive orders aimed at expanding vaccine production, ramping up testing and reopening schools, among other goals.

Biden warned the country is likely to top 500,000 deaths next month. According to NBC News' statistics, the current death toll is 416,925 with 25,012,572 cases.

The confirmed coronavirus death toll in the US topped 400,000 this past Tuesday, just one day before Biden took the oath of office.

As of January 23, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 3 million people in the United States are receiving both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden, who recently criticized the Trump administration for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, has said that ramping up the pace of vaccinations will be one of his top priorities and has set a target of delivering 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine within the first 100 days of his presidency.

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that Biden’s goal is “absolutely a doable thing”.