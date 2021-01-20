US coronavirus death toll passes 400,000

The confirmed coronavirus death toll in the US topped 400,000 on Tuesday, just one day before President-elect Joe Biden is set to take the oath of office.

The number of lives lost could fill Madison Square Garden in New York City nearly 20 times over and is roughly equivalent to the population of Tampa, Florida, or Tulsa, Oklahoma, noted ABC News.

The 400,000 lives lost is more deaths than the number of US soldiers that died in battle during World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined.

The milestone comes just over a month after the country surpassed 300,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on December 14, and only 17 days since the US hit 350,000 reported deaths on January 2.

Globally, according to the data, the virus has claimed more than 2 million lives. The US accounts for approximately 19.5% of the world's COVID-19 related deaths -- about 188,000 reported deaths ahead of the second hardest-hit nation, Brazil.

Biden, who recently criticized the outgoing Trump administration for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, has said that ramping up the pace of vaccinations will be one of his top priorities when he takes office on Wednesday.

The President-elect has set a target of delivering 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine within the first 100 days of his presidency.

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that Biden’s goal is “absolutely a doable thing”.