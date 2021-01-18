Fauci: 100 million vaccines in 100 days is 'absolutely doable'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that US President-elect Joe Biden’s goal of delivering 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine within the first 100 days of his presidency “is absolutely a doable thing”.

Fauci, speaking on NBC’s “Meet The Press” and quoted by Reuters, said two new vaccines under development by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson could “very soon” be presented to US regulators for approval, which would increase the pace of vaccinations.

“We’re weeks away, not months away, for sure,” he said, adding that more vaccinations - coupled with mask-wearing and avoiding crowds - would be the best way for the United States to tackle a new, more infectious strain of the coronavirus.

“If we can get the overwhelming majority of the population vaccinated, we’d be in very good shape and could beat even the mutant,” he said.

“One thing that’s clear is that the issue of getting 100 million doses in the first 100 days is absolutely a doable thing,” Fauci continued. “The feasibility of his goal is absolutely clear. There’s no doubt about that, that that can be done.”

Fauci’s remarks came amid criticism of the pace at which the United States is administering vaccines for the coronavirus.

Biden himself recently criticized the outgoing Trump administration for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, saying it is “falling far behind.”

The President-elect has said that ramping up the pace of vaccinations will be one of his top priorities when he takes office on Wednesday.

Fauci has been asked by Biden to be a chief medical adviser and part of Biden’s COVID-19 response team.