For the second day in a row, Israel sees drop in number of positive coronavirus tests

Israel's Health Ministry on Thursday morning reported that 8,174 new cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed on Wednesday.

Throughout Wednesday, 93,283 coronavirus test results were received, with 9% of them coming back positive.

Earlier this week, 10.2% of coronavirus tests had come back positive.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 578,319 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus, and 4,179 have died.

Israel currently has 82,401 active cases most of whom are quarantined at home, with just 1,641 quarantined in coronavirus hotels.

Another 1,901 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, with 1,132 in serious condition, 367 in critical condition, and 317 on ventilators.

So far, 2,365,000 Israelis have been vaccinated, including 692,000 who have received both doses of the vaccine.