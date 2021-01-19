10,021 new COVID cases in one day as infection rate surges

A total of 10,021 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Monday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning.

There are now 81,059 active cases of the virus identified in Israel, with 77,524 being treated at home, 1,588 being treated at coronavirus hotels, and 1,947 hospitalized patients.

Of those hospitalized patients, 1,114 are in serious or critical condition, with 277 on assisted breathing.

The death toll rose to 4,049 Tuesday morning, after 18 new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported Monday.

The percentage of tests coming back positive continues to rise, increasing from 7.2% Saturday and 9.0% Sunday to 10.2% Monday. That is the highest level since early October, but well below the peak level of 15% recorded in September.

Thus far, 2,185,113 people have received the first dose of the two-dose vaccination, with 420,015 having received both doses.