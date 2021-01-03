Iran's FM: Israel will attack US forces in Iraq to provoke war

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed on Saturday that his country had intelligence showing that Israel would attack US forces in Iraq in an attempt to provoke a war, Reuters reports.

“New intelligence from Iraq indicate(s) that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans — putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli (act justifying war),” Zarif said in a tweet.

“Be careful of a trap, Donald Trump. Any fireworks will backfire badly,” he added.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office and the Israeli Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Zarif’s remarks. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The comments came ahead of Sunday’s one-year anniversary of the US drone strike in Baghdad that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran retaliated for the killing of Soleimani several days after it occurred by launching a barrage of missiles on two Iraqi military bases hosting American troops.

However, there have been reports that Iran seeks to carry out another act of revenge.

Tensions between the US and Iran have increased in recent days, after President Donald Trump made clear that he would hold "Iran responsible" for any fatal attack on Americans in Iraq.

Zarif later warned Trump against any "adventurism" before leaving the White House.

This week, the US military flew nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East in a move meant "to underscore the US military's commitment to regional security and demonstrate a unique ability to rapidly deploy overwhelming combat power on short notice.”

On Friday, Gen. Hossein Salami, the top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, said his country is fully prepared to respond to any US military pressure.