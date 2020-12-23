Trump warns Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran against attacking Americans.

“Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN. Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq,” he tweeted, referring to an attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

“Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over,” he added.

The warning comes ahead of the first anniversary of the elimination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in January in a US strike in the Iraqi capital.

Iran retaliated for the killing of Soleimani by launching a barrage of missiles on two Iraqi military bases hosting American troops. 34 service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury as a result of the attack.

However, there have been reports that Iran seeks to carry out another act of revenge, including a plot to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa. Iran denied that report.

The head of US forces in the Middle East said earlier this week that Washington is "prepared to react" if Tehran launches an attack to mark the first anniversary of Soleimani’s death.

"We are prepared to defend ourselves, our friends and partners in the region, and we're prepared to react if necessary," General Kenneth McKenzie, who heads the US Central Command (CENTCOM), told journalists.

"My assessment is we are in a very good position and we'll be prepared for anything the Iranians or their proxies acting for them might choose to do," he added.