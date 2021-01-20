IDF attacks Hamas posts in Gaza

IDF tanks on Tuesday night attacked Hamas military positions in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the attack was carried out in retaliation for the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, IDF forces identified a rocket launch from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory. There was no siren as the rocket exploded in an open area.

Overnight Sunday, two rockets were fired from the northern Gaza Strip and landed in the sea in the Ashdod area.

No siren was sounded. No physical injuries or damages were reported.

Various defense officials estimated that a lightning storm that occurred in the Gaza Strip caused the two rockets to be fired toward Ashdod.

Despite this assumption, the IDF decided to attack tunnel-building infrastructure belonging to Hamas in Gaza.

"Whatever the reason for the launches, the IDF will not restrain itself whenever Israeli sovereignty is violated, and this is how we responded this morning," a defense official told Arutz Sheva.