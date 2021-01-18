Lightning caused Gaza rocket launch

A consensus is growing within Israel's security establishment that the firing of two rockets at the sea from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip early Monday morning was the result of an electrical storm which struck the region overnight and not a deliberate act by a terrorist organization.

The rockets crashed into the Mediterranean Sea near the coast of Ashdod, causing no damage.

In response to the rocket fire, IDF fighter jets attacked Hamas’ tunnel-digging infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, as well as workshops used to make tools for Hamas.

"Whatever the reason for the rocket fire, the IDF will not hold back from retaliating whenever Israeli sovereignty is violated, and that is how we responded this morning," a security source told Arutz Sheva.