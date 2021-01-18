Two rockets fired from Gaza towards the sea

Two rockets were fired early Monday morning from the northern Gaza Strip into the sea in the Ashdod area, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported.

No siren was activated. There were no reports of physical injuries or damages.

The IDF said in a statement that "two launches were identified from the northern Gaza Strip towards the coastal area in the Ashdod region which did not trigger a siren."

Three weeks ago, terrorists in Gaza fired a rocket toward Israel that did not cross into Israeli territory.

As a result of the launch, a Red Color siren was heard in Kibbutz Kerem Shalom which is located on the Gaza border.

Several days earlier, Gaza terrorists fired two rockets toward the city of Ashkelon which were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

In response, IDF aircraft and fighter jets attacked targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.