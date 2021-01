Parshat Va'eira shows Moshe embracing his identity and role as Israel's leader while the Egyptian kingdom suffers mass devastation.

How was the Egyptian ideology blocking humanity from receiving a prophetic message?

Why was it necessary for Egypt to be hit with ten plagues instead of one?

What is the origin story of the eruv rav?

The ten plagues were part of a deliberate process to educate not only Egypt and Israel but also humanity.