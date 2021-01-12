Trump and Pence speak for the first time since violence on Capitol

US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met in the Oval Office on Monday, the first time the two have spoken since last week’s riots at the Capitol during the certification of electoral votes.

"The two had a good conversation, discussing the week ahead and reflecting on the last four years of the administration’s work and accomplishments," said a senior administration official quoted by The Hill.

The two men agreed that those who broke the law and stormed the Capitol last Wednesday "do not represent the America first movement backed by 75 million Americans."

They also “pledged to continue the work on behalf of the country for remainder of their term."

Pence and Trump went several days without speaking as Trump fumed over the fact that Pence had not intervened in the electoral certification to reject electors for Joe Biden.

Before the electoral certification process began, Pence released a letter in which he said he doesn’t believe he has “unilateral authority” to decide between competing slates of electors.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” he wrote.

CNN estimated that Monday’s conversation means that Pence does not have a desire to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Earlier on Monday, Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W-V) blocked Democrats from introducing a resolution via unanimous consent to call on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump.

House Democrats also filed one article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, over his role in encouraging last Wednesday’s violence.