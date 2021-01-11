Republican blocks House from bringing up 25th Amendment resolution

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) Monday blocked Democrats from introducing a resolution via unanimous consent to call on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump, reports Epoch Times.

The Democrat-backed resolution calls on Pence and the cabinet to “declare what is obvious to a horrified Nation: That the President is unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office.”

Democrats can now bring the resolution up for a vote on Tuesday on the resolution. Last week, Mooney was among the GOP lawmakers who did not vote to certify key states for President-elect Joe Biden.

Rep. Mooney blocked Democrats from bringing up the resolution to urge Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and become acting president.

Under House rules, it took only one lawmaker to block immediate consideration of the resolution aimed at pressuring Republicans to take power away from Trump.

Mooney had been among the House Republicans who voted last week not to accept the state-certified election results showing Trump lost reelection.

Mooney said Pelosi “should not attempt to adopt a resolution of this magnitude without any debate on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives,” noting that “it is wrong to have sent members of Congress home and then try to adopt without any debate a precedent-setting resolution that could imperil our Republic. The U.S. House must never adopt a resolution that demands the removal of a duly elected president, without any hearings, debate or recorded votes.”