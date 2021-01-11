House Democrats to submit article of impeachment against Trump today

House Democrats will file one article of impeachment against US President Donald Trump at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time today.

The Democrats decided to impeach the president again following the riot which occurred last Wednesday in which thousands of Trump supporters marched on the Capitol building while Congress was in session to certify Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Many rioters broke into the Capitol itself. During the violence, one police officer was killed and one protester was shot to death. Three other protesters died from unspecified medical issues during the riot. Trump has been accused of inciting the riot in a speech he gave earlier on Wednesday.

In his speech Trump said that "we’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them, because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced the move to impeach Trump in a letter to her fellow Democrats Sunday night.

“In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” Pelosi wrote in the letter. “As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."

The Senate last year voted to acquit Trump after an impeachment trial led by the Democratic-controlled House on charges of trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.

On Saturday, CNN reported that Trump is considering having Rudy Giuliani and Alan Dershowitz defend him if he faces another impeachment trial.

Dershowitz, who was a member of Trump’s defense team at his first impeachment trial, told Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) on Sunday that he will not defend Trump if he is impeached again because the case will not go to trial before Trump leaves office later this month.

"I don't think there will be a second impeachment trial. He might be impeached by the House of Representatives, without hearing any witnesses, without having a lawyer, just on the basis that the Democrats have more votes than the Republicans. So there won't be a trial in the House of Representatives. By the time the case got to the Senate, he will be out of office," predicted Dershowitz.