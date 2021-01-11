Pelosi: Democrats will move forward with Trump impeachment

House Democrats will stage a vote to impeach President Trump for encouraging mob violence at the Capitol last Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Sunday night, according to The Hill.

In a letter to fellow Democrats, Pelosi said the Democrats’ preferred response to the violent riot would be for Vice President Mike Pence to remove Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment.

In the absence of action by Pence, the Speaker vowed to bring a vote on impeachment.

“In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” Pelosi wrote in the letter. “As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."

The timing of the impeachment vote remains unclear.

Pelosi laid out the Democrats’ strategy for the days ahead. On Monday, they will try to adopt Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment resolution by unanimous consent.

“If we do not receive Unanimous Consent, this [Raskin] legislation is planned to be brought up on the Floor the following day. We are calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours,” Pelosi wrote.

“Next, we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the Floor,” she added, though she did not specify when the impeachment vote might happen.

The latest draft of the impeachment resolution, obtained by CNN on Saturday, includes one article of impeachment for "incitement of insurrection."

The article of impeachment says Trump "willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol."

The Senate last year voted to acquit Trump after an impeachment trial led by the Democratic-controlled House on charges of trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.

On Saturday, CNN reported that Trump is considering having Rudy Giuliani and Alan Dershowitz defend him if he faces another impeachment trial.

Dershowitz, who was a member of Trump’s defense team at his first impeachment trial, told Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) on Sunday that he will not defend Trump if he is impeached again because the case will not go to trial before Trump leaves office later this month.

"I don't think there will be a second impeachment trial. He might be impeached by the House of Representatives, without hearing any witnesses, without having a lawyer, just on the basis that the Democrats have more votes than the Republicans. So there won't be a trial in the House of Representatives. By the time the case got to the Senate, he will be out of office," predicted Dershowitz.