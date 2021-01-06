Biden: Enough is enough is enough

US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump to act to end the violence in Washington, DC, after protesters stormed Capitol Hill.

Denouncing what he described as an "unprecedented assault" on US democracy, Biden added, “This is an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings -- the doing of the people's business.”

“The scenes we are seeing at the Capitol do not represent who we are, they are a small number of extremists. I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward,” continued Biden.

“The words of a president matter. At their best, they can inspire. At worst, they can incite. I call on Trump to go on TV now and defend the Constitution, and demand an end to this siege."

As he left the stage, Biden said, “Enough is enough is enough.”