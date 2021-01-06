Ahead of lockdown: 8,164 new infections in one day

A total of 8,164 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning.

That marks a marginal decline compared to Monday, when just over 8,300 new infections were diagnosed.

The number of new cases reported sank despite an increase in the number of tests conducted – 119,525 on Tuesday, compared to 112,633 on Monday – with the percentage of tests coming back positive sinking from 7.4% to 6.8%. That’s still above the rate reported Sunday and Saturday: 6.6% and 5.4% respectively.

The death toll now stands at 3,495, with 39 coronavirus-related fatalities reported Monday and 13 on Tuesday.

There are currently 59,229 active cases of the virus known in Israel, including 1,445 patients being treated in hospitals.

Of those, 824 are in serious condition, with a further 221 in moderate condition. There are 207 patients on assisted breathing.

On Tuesday, the cabinet voted to impose a tighter lockdown for a period of two-weeks, starting at midnight between Thursday and Friday. The entire school system will be closed, along with all nonessential businesses.