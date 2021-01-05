UAE denies thwarting attempted Iranian terrorist attack

The United Arab Emirates on Monday denied reports in Israel that it had foiled an attempted Iranian terrorist attack in Dubai, i24NEWS reports.

"The UAE Government noted that these rumors are wholly false and urged accuracy in reporting. Moreover, the UAE Government called upon the public and media to refer to official sources for information and to avoid circulating unverified reports," the Emirati government said in a statement.

The statement follows a report on Channel 12 News on Sunday which said that the UAE recently thwarted an Iranian terror attack that was to take place in Dubai on the anniversary of the killing of top commander Qassem Soleimani.

According to the report, the attack was intended to target an Israeli tourist destination and business districts.

Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, was eliminated in a US air strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

Iran retaliated for the killing of Soleimani several days later by launching a barrage of missiles on two Iraqi military bases hosting American troops.

However, there have been reports that Iran seeks to carry out another act of revenge.

Tensions between the US and Iran have increased in recent days, after President Donald Trump made clear that he would hold "Iran responsible" for any fatal attack on Americans in Iraq.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif later warned Trump against any "adventurism" before leaving the White House.