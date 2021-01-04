Report: UAE thwarted Iranian terror attack in Dubai

The United Arab Emirates recently thwarted an Iranian terror attack that was to take place in Dubai on the anniversary of the killing of top commander Qassem Soleimani, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the attack was intended to target an Israeli tourist destination and business districts.

UAE intelligence agencies have in recent days arrested an Iranian squad in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on suspicion of plotting to carry out attacks in the kingdom, according to the Channel 12 report.

The members of the Iranian group are currently under investigation, and it can be assumed that information that emerged from the investigation is being passed on in cooperation between the UAE and its allies.

Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, was eliminated in a US air strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

Iran retaliated for the killing of Soleimani several days later by launching a barrage of missiles on two Iraqi military bases hosting American troops.

However, there have been reports that Iran seeks to carry out another act of revenge.

Tensions between the US and Iran have increased in recent days, after President Donald Trump made clear that he would hold "Iran responsible" for any fatal attack on Americans in Iraq.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif later warned Trump against any "adventurism" before leaving the White House.

This week, the US military flew nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East in a move meant "to underscore the US military's commitment to regional security and demonstrate a unique ability to rapidly deploy overwhelming combat power on short notice.”

On Friday, Gen. Hossein Salami, the top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, said his country is fully prepared to respond to any US military pressure.