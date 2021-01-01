Iranian commander: We're fully prepared to respond to US military pressure

Gen. Hossein Salami, the top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Friday that his country was fully prepared to respond to any US military pressure, The Associated Press reports.

Salami spoke at a ceremony at Tehran University commemorating the upcoming one-year anniversary of the US drone strike in Baghdad that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

“Today, we have no problem, concern or apprehension toward encountering any powers. We will give our final words to our enemies on the battlefield,” Salami said, without mentioning the US directly.

Soleimani’s replacement, Brig. Gen. Esmail Ghaani, said at the ceremony that Iran was not afraid of confronting “powers,” again without naming the US.

He warned that “freedom seekers” within the US could retaliate for the attack that killed Soleimani, telling America that “inside your own home, there might be those who want to respond to the crime that you committed.”

Iran retaliated for the killing of Soleimani by launching a barrage of missiles on two Iraqi military bases hosting American troops. 34 service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury as a result of the attack.

However, there have been reports that Iran seeks to carry out another act of revenge.

Tensions between the US and Iran have increased in recent days, after President Donald Trump made clear that he would hold "Iran responsible" for any fatal attack on Americans in Iraq.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif later warned Trump against any "adventurism" before leaving the White House.

This week, the US military flew nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East in a move meant "to underscore the US military's commitment to regional security and demonstrate a unique ability to rapidly deploy overwhelming combat power on short notice.”

Zarif on Thursday accused Trump of trying to create a “pretext for war” in the Middle East by flying the bombers into the region.

