Case of new COVID-19 strain discovered in Florida

Health officials in Florida confirmed on Thursday that the first case of the new coronavirus strain has been diagnosed in the state, Fox News reports.

The person infected was described as a Martin County man in his 20s with no history of travel, the state Department of Health.

"The Department is working with the CDC on this investigation. We encourage all to continue practicing COVID-19 mitigation," it wrote on Twitter.

The first case of the new strain, B.1.1.7, in the United States was discovered in Colorado on Tuesday.

Colorado health officials said an Elbert County man in his 20s was in isolation after becoming infected.

On Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that a case of the variant had been detected in Southern California.

Britain recently announced a stay at home order for part of the country to slow the new variant.

In addition, several countries have temporarily stopped flights from Britain in an attempt to stop the variant from reaching these countries.