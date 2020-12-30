First case of UK COVID-19 variant reported in the US

The first reported US case of the COVID-19 variant that was first seen in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

The coronavirus variant was found in a man in his 20s who is in isolation southeast of Denver and has no travel history, state health officials said.

The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the virus variant, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified.

“There is a lot we don’t know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority, and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely,” Polis said.

Britain recently announced a stay at home order for part of the country to slow the new variant.

In addition, several countries have temporarily stopped flights from Britain in an attempt to stop the variant from reaching these countries.

The vaccines being given now are thought to be effective against the variant, Colorado health officials said in a news release on Tuesday.