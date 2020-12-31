Case of UK COVID-19 variant discovered in California

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced in a joint news conference with Dr. Anthony Fauci that a case of the COVID-19 variant found in the UK had been detected in Southern California.

"An hour or so ago we were informed that this new variant, this new strain that we’ve identified from the United Kingdom…. and in Colorado yesterday has been identified here in the state of California, in Southern California," Newsom said, according to NBC California.

"I don't think that Californians should feel this is something odd. This is expected,” Fauci said, adding that more cases of the variant would likely be detected in other states as well. He noted that while the variant is transmitted more easily, there is no indication at all that it is more strong or deadly.

On Tuesday, the first reported US case of the COVID-19 variant was discovered in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis announced.

The coronavirus variant was found in a man in his 20s who is in isolation southeast of Denver and has no travel history, state health officials said.

That individual was identified on Wednesday as a Colorado National Guardsman who had been sent to help out at a nursing home struggling with an outbreak.

Health officials said a second Guard member may have the variant as well.

Britain recently announced a stay at home order for part of the country to slow the new variant.

In addition, several countries have temporarily stopped flights from Britain in an attempt to stop the variant from reaching these countries.