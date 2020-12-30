Ashkenazi resigns from Blue and White in another blow to Gantz

Foreign Minister and foremr Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi announced his resignation from the Blue and White party on Wednesday.

Ashkenazi wrote in the Blue and White WhatsApp group that he was resigning from the party "with mixed feelings and a raised head. It is no secret that we also had arguments and disagreements. But we always knew how to resolve them in direct dialogue while maintaining mutual respect and behind closed doors. Now, I'm taking a break to consider my path forward."

In an official statement issued by Ashkenazi, he said that "Blue and White posed a governmental alternative to Binyamin Netanyahu and we decided to influence from within out of consideration for national responsibility. This is how I acted all my life and how I will continue to act. Wherever there was risk to the state or risk to myself - I chose to take the risk to myself."

Ashkenazi stated that he is proud of his efforts to block the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. "It was the change of discourse from the annexation of the territories that opened the window of opportunity for peace agreements and together we prevented any attempt at political and legal adventures."

''I have decided, as stated, that I do not intend to continue running in the upcoming election campaign in the framework of Blue and White and that I am taking a time-out and considering the continuation of my path. I will remain in my position in the Foreign Ministry for as long as I require. I thank my friend and traveling companion, Benny Ganz, and wish him success in leading the party in the upcoming elections," the foreign minister added.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz thanked Ashkenazi for his work in the Foreign Ministry: "Gabi and I have known each other for many years and I greatly appreciated him."

"Gabi has returned the Foreign Ministry to its natural place as a leading and influential ministry after years of abandonment, and has helped a great deal in halting the annexation program and promoting normalization in the region, and I am sure he will contribute much to the Israeli public," Gantz added.

Earlier Wednesday, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, after leaving the Blue & White party in order to join the new party being established by Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai.

In his letter to Netanyahu, Nissenkorn wrote that, “Following the request of the Alternate Prime Minister [Benny Gantz], I hereby inform you that I am resigning from my position as Justice Minister.”

In his letter to Gantz, Nissenkorn wrote that, “The attacks on the rule of law constitute neither constructive criticism nor an ideological battle. This is a personal attack conducted by a single person who desires to tighten the stranglehold on the judiciary, in order to intimidate it in light of his personal legal considerations. This fact makes it all the more necessary to be on our guard, for in this struggle for Israeli democracy, we have no other option than to prevail.”