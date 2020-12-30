All of Israel rejoices: Jonathan Pollard is finally home

“Welcome home to Jonathan and Esther Pollard!” Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tweeted this morning, shortly after the Pollards arrived at Ben Gurion airport, to be greeted in person by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

In a telephone conversation held with Pollard a month ago, just after his parole conditions were terminated, Netanyahu told him that he had appointed cabinet secretary Tzachi Braverman to personally take care of all his and his wife’s needs and ease the couple’s absorption process. He also promised “the best medical care in the world” for Esther Pollard, who is being treated for cancer.

The long-awaited arrival in Israel was emotionally charged for all those present. The Pollards kissed the ground of the Holy Land as they descended from their airplane, and were then handed ID cards for the country for which they had sacrificed so much.

The theme of “return” was one common to many issuing their welcome greetings to the Pollards.

“And your children shall return to their borders,” tweeted former Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, quoting the Prophet Jeremiah. “Welcome home Esther and Jonathan Pollard.”

Aliya and Absorption Minister Penina Tamano-Shatta quoted the same text, adding, “Jonathan has returned home after such a long time of trials and ordeals that he and his family have suffered. I am delighted that finally, finally he is here in Israel. Jonathan and Esther, I and my ministry will be doing everything we can to ensure that you acclimatize quickly and easily.”

“Welcome home, Jonathan,” said Gideon Sa’ar of the New Hope party. “You’ve returned to your Land and your home,” added Education Minister Yoav Galant. “The Jewish People welcome you!”

“Jonathan, how wonderful that you have arrived home,” tweeted Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevitch.

For his part, Jonathan Pollard said that, “We are ecstatic to be home at last after 35 years and we thank the people and the Prime Minister of Israel for bringing us home. No one could be prouder of this country or this leader than we are and we hope to become productive citizens as soon and as quickly as possible and to get on with our lives here. This is a wonderful country. It has a tremendous future. It is the future of the Jewish people and we’re not going anywhere.”

Speaking on Radio 103FM, Adi Ginzburg, head of the Committee to Bring Jonathan Pollard Home, mentioned the years he had spent working toward this day. He actually met his wife, Tzippi, “in Jonathan’s merit” when they worked together to try to find ways to meet their shared goal, and together, they visited Pollard in jail. “A great boulder was finally removed today and has simply rolled away,” Ginzburg said.

Another person who visited Pollard during his years in prison – not just once, but many times – was Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu, who passed away in 2010. His son, Rabbi Shmuel, who is the chief rabbi of Tzfat, also visited Pollard, who told him, “We are brothers.”

By way of explanation, Pollard related how during one visit by Rabbi Mordechai, he asked him why he took the trouble to visit him, and how the rabbi replied: “If you were my son, you would not ask – correct? Then think of yourself as if you were my son.”

“Rabbi Eliyahu [my father] has great joy today,” said Rabbi Shmuel this morning, after Pollard and his wife landed in Israel. “My father loved him like a son. How much he prayed that he would be permitted to return to Israel! Thank G-d, the prayers bore fruit and now Jonathan is here. Welcome, our precious brother. The Land of Israel is surely rejoicing with you too. You acted on behalf of the people of Israel, for the sake of the settlement of Jews in the Land of Israel. We now receive you with great love and great joy.”