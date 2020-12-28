Trump signs coronavirus relief package

US President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the government funding and coronavirus relief package, averting a government shutdown.

Trump signed off on the $2.3 trillion package from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to The Hill.

The President had previously refused to sign the legislation and expressed displeasure with the bill, saying the coronavirus relief measure should include direct payments of $2,000 per person, up from $600.

The coronavirus relief bill passed after months of inaction from Congress and as the pandemic surges across the United States. The country has seen record levels of infections in recent weeks, though millions have continued to travel for the holiday.

The relief legislation includes direct payments of $600 per adult and per child. The amount per adult is half the $1,200 payments that were provided under the CARES Act enacted in March, but the amount per child is slightly larger than the $500 allowed under that law.

The bill also includes $284 billion in funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which provided distressed small businesses with forgivable loans to keep them afloat and leave employees on the books.