Congress reaches deal on COVID-19 relief package

Congress on Sunday struck a deal on a nearly $900 billion COVID-19 relief package that includes a new round of direct payments and help for jobless Americans, families and businesses struggling in the pandemic, NBC News reports.

"More help is on the way," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Sunday evening on the Senate floor. "Moments ago, in consultation with our committees, the four leaders of the Senate and the House finalized an agreement."

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the package beginning later Sunday or Monday, according to NBC News.

Before hitting the House for a vote, the bill must first go through the Rules Committee, though it remains unclear when that will be, reported Fox News.

"I believe I can speak for all sides when I say I hope and expect to have a final agreement nailed down in a matter of hours," McConnell said. "At this point we're down to the last few differences that stand between struggling Americans and their major rescue package they need and deserve."

The measure is designed to be an emergency bridge through the first quarter of 2021. President-elect Joe Biden and leaders of both parties have said they intend to revisit COVID-19 relief in the new year.

The agreement between Democrats and Republicans was expected to be reached earlier in the week but hit a roadblock after some Republicans, led by Sen. Pat Toomey demanded an end to Federal Reserve authorities over emergency lending. Democrats pushed back, accusing the GOP of seeking to sabotage the economy under Biden.

Senior lawmakers reached a compromise on the issue late Saturday night.