Trump criticizes Congress over COVID relief bill

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted Congress over the recently approved COVID-19 relief package and called on both chambers to send him a new bill with an increase in stimulus money for Americans, The Hill reports.

In a lengthy video posted to social media, Trump expressed dismay with the $2.3 trillion package that Congress passed Monday, which includes $900 billion in coronavirus relief and $1.4 trillion to fund the government until October.

“A few months ago, Congress started negotiations on a new package to get urgently needed help to the American people. It’s taken forever. However, the bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated. It really is a disgrace,” charged Trump.

“Despite all of this wasteful spending and much more, the $900 billion package provides hardworking taxpayers with only $600 each in relief payments, and not enough money is given to small businesses, and in particular restaurants, whose owners have suffered so grievously," he added.

Trump criticized several of the provisions from the government funding bill as wasteful add-ons to the COVID-19 package, including $85.5 million for assistance to Cambodia and $40 million for the Kennedy Center in Washington.

However, the President did not explicitly threaten to veto the package, which passed both chambers with overwhelming, veto-proof majorities. If Trump vetoes or opts not to sign the bill by Monday at midnight, the government will shut down and several key unemployment benefits will expire.