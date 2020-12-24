Products from Judea and Samaria sold in the United States will be labeled "Made in Israel" as of today by as per regulation issued by US Customs.

The regulation was formulated following the announcement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his visit to Israel last month.

The Haaretz newspaper reported that until today it was not possible to define products from Judea and Samaria as manufactured in Israel, because this was considered misleading the consumer. The change in policy effectively eliminates the distinction between products produced by Israelis on different sides of the Green Line. This, while in EU countries there is an obligation to label products from so-called "settlements."

The US Department of Customs explained that the regulation reflects the position of the State Department in Washington, according to which "the requirement to mark he country of origin in various areas of the West Bank needs to be updated to reflect the fact that manufacturers in these areas operate under Israeli economy and administration."