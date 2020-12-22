Live: Esther Horgan laid to rest

Friends and family of Esther Horgan gathered in Tal Menashe Tuesday morning for the funeral procession, which set out from the Horgan family home for the Northern Samaria Regional Cemetery.

Rabbis and a number of prominent figures, including Samaria Regional Council Chief Yossi Dagan, joined friends and relatives for the funeral service.

Horgan, a 52-year-old mother of six, was found murdered in the Reihan (Shaked) Forest outside of her hometown Monday morning, after her husband, Binyamin Horgan, reported her missing the day before. Esther Horgan had gone out jogging Sunday afternoon, and was murdered by a terrorist that day.

Ahead of the funeral, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) spoke out on the murder, calling the deadly terror attack an act of "monstrous cruelty".

"A despicable and cowardly terrorist had a burning hatred that he took out on a wonderful, innocent woman, Esther Horgan," said Edelstein Tuesday morning. "He murdered her with monstrous cruelty not because she did anything to him, rather simply because she was Jewish."

"I am certain that our security forces will quickly apprehend the terrorist and bring him to justice."





