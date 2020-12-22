'Esther was murdered with monstrous cruelty'

The Israeli woman who was murdered by an Arab terrorist in northern Samaria will be laid to rest Tuesday morning, with the funeral service set to begin at the victim's home in Tal Menashe at 10:00 a.m.

Esther Horgan, a 52-year-old mother of six from the northern Samaria town of Tal Menashe, was found murdered in the Reihan (Shaked) Forest near her hometown Monday morning, after her husband, Binyamin Horgan, reported her missing the day before.

Ahead of the funeral, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) spoke out on the murder, calling the deadly terror attack an act of "monstrous cruelty".

"A despicable and cowardly terrorist had a burning hatred that he took out on a wonderful, innocent woman, Esther Horgan," said Edelstein Tuesday morning. "He murdered her with monstrous cruelty not because she did anything to him, rather simply because she was Jewish."

"I am certain that our security forces will quickly apprehend the terrorist and bring him to justice."

On Monday, Horgan's husband, Binyamin, eulogized his murdered wife: "Esther went out yesterday as she used to, for a hike in nature, which she loved so much."

"No adventurous acts, just a hiking trail like there is in every normal place in the country, and she did not come back. She was so full of life and light and love for everyone, and all this was cut short in an instant. It is impossible to describe at all in words, who can do such an act?” he said in tears.

"We should all be here in the community, in the council, all the people of Israel, and provide the appropriate Zionist answer to acts of destruction and killing by more light, more life, more construction, more creation, more action on the land for our children and all the people of Israel," he added.

"Esther raised a great family, loved the grandchildren and now they will have no mother, no grandmother. Esther will be missed by all of us, the family and everyone who knew her. Before I knew what was happening, I received messages from all sorts of people who recalled how much she touched them and how much she did. We see the great success of the family and of the community in general, and that is largely thanks to her."