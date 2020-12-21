Mother of six murdered in Samaria

A woman in her 50s was found dead with signs of violence on her body in the Shaked forest in northern Samaria overnight Sunday.

The woman's family reported to police that she was missing. Magen David Adom paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. A nationalist motive is suspected.

MDA paramedic Assaf Tapuhi said, "When we arrived, we were led to a place where a 52-year-old woman lay unconscious, we performed medical tests, she was not breathing, without a pulse and without any signs of life and within a short time we had to pronounce her dead."