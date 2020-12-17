Pompeo quarantining after coming in contact with COVID carrier

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is quarantining after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, though he himself "has been tested and is negative," the State Department said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo has been identified as having come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID. For reasons of privacy we can't identify that individual," said a State Department spokesperson quoted by CNN.

"The Secretary has been tested and is negative. In accordance with CDC guidelines, he will be in quarantine. He is being closely monitored by the Department's medical team," added the spokesperson.

It is unclear when or where Pompeo came into contact with the individual who tested positive.

Pompeo was slated to meet with President-elect Joe Biden's pick to succeed him, Antony Blinken, on Thursday for the first time, CNN reported this week. He will no longer meet in person with Blinken, sources familiar with the meeting told the network. It is unclear if the meeting will take place virtually.

Several US officials have contracted COVID-19, including US President Donald Trump himself, who tested positive in October.

Jenna Ellis, a lawyer who has been leading the Trump campaign's legal efforts to dispute the results of the 2020 presidential election, contracted the coronavirus last week.

Two days earlier, Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to Trump, was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn tested positive for the virus in late November, less than a week after Giuliani and Ellis attended a news conference with him.