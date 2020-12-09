Trump lawyer contracts coronavirus

Jenna Ellis, a lawyer who has been leading the Trump campaign's legal efforts to dispute the results of the 2020 presidential election, has contracted the coronavirus, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

The source said White House aides have been informed that she has contracted the virus, but that Ellis has not been forthright with White House officials about it.

Ellis attended a Christmas party designated for senior staff on Friday, a senior official told CNN. She regularly does not wear a mask when she is at the White House.

The report comes two days after Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn tested positive for the virus in late November, less than a week after Giuliani and Ellis attended a news conference with him.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were guests at the same White House holiday party on Friday that Ellis attended, a White House official told CNN.

CNN has reached out to Ivanka Trump's spokesperson to inquire if she and Kushner had contact with Ellis and whether they will quarantine.

The United States last week officially recorded more than 14 million coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Also last week, the US hit a record number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, with more than 100,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19.