Report: Giuliani admitted to hospital after positive COVID-19 test

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus, a source confirmed to CNN.

No additional details are available about his condition. Giuliani and his spokeswoman have not responded to CNN's requests for comment.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump announced on Twitter that Giuliani had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” he wrote.

The announcement comes after Andrew Giuliani, the son of the former New York City Mayor, tested positive for coronavirus on November 20.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing,” Andrew Giuliani tweeted at the time.

Andrew Giuliani’s infection prompting the former mayor to take a coronavirus test. The test came back negative and it is unknown when he received a positive test.