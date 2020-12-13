CDC committee recommends Pfizer vaccine

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Saturday voted to recommend the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for people ages 16 and older, CNN reported.

11 members of the committee voted in favor of the recommendation and three were recused.

The move comes a day after the US Food and Drug Administration gave Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine emergency use authorization, following a recommendation from its own vaccine advisers.

ACIP met on Saturday and voted to recommend that CDC approve the vaccine for use in the US and add it to the vaccine schedule.

Now the CDC must decide whether to accept ACIP's recommendation. Once that happens, vaccines can be administered.

Meanwhile, officials with the US federal government's Operation Warp Speed said they are already boxing up vaccines to ship them out for delivery on Monday.

This past week, Britain began administering doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with the first injection administered Tuesday in Coventry.

Israel received its first doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday morning.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that Israel would begin distributing coronavirus vaccines starting on December 27, with the goal of providing 60,000 vaccines a day.