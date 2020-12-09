Netanyahu: First vaccines to be given on December 27

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced at a press conference Wednesday night that Israel would begin distributing coronavirus vaccines in the coming weeks.

"The first vaccines will be given on December 27. We are prepared to provide 60,000 vaccines a day. I wanted to set an example and be the first person to be vaccinated in Israel," Netanyahu said.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that "the goal is that every citizen who wishes can be vaccinated. The amount of vaccines will be enough for hundreds of thousands of citizens in the coming weeks. The vaccine will be distributed through the healthcare providers. Every citizen who is vaccinated will receive a green passport."

He also addressed the issue of isolation for people who have come into contact with coronavirus patients. "We have decided, subject to two tests, that it will be possible to be released from isolation after 10 days. In the coming days we will announce when it will start."