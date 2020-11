6:30 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 MK Nir Barkat: 'Stop Palestinian construction in Areas B and C' Read more Barkat arrives in area and is surprised to discover PA takeover in Areas B and C. 'Symmetry should be applied in the open areas.' ► ◄ Last Briefs