2:29 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Watch: Biden's biblical slipup Read more Sky News host says Biden's mispronunciation of 'Psalms' as 'Palms' makes a point about the extent to which faith would inform his policies. ► ◄ Last Briefs